BidaskClub Downgrades NBT Bancorp (NBTB) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.13.

NBT Bancorp traded down $0.78, reaching $39.67, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 41,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,347. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. NBT Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Joseph R. Stagliano sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $227,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,098.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $286,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

