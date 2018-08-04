BidaskClub Downgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAC. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $189.35 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.21.

IAC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.71. The stock had a trading volume of 814,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $166.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.17 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

