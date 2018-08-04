BGC Partners (BGCP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $10.94. BGC Partners shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 3653278 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 48.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BGC Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director William J. Moran bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,797,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

