Bezop (BEZ) Achieves Market Cap of $4.79 Million

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Bezop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Livecoin, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $483,692.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014255 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00383524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00195628 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000183 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013391 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,544,834 tokens. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

