Bessemer Group Inc. Has $649,000 Stake in State Street Corp (STT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 263.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 246.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $142,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $145,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

State Street opened at $86.88 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. State Street Corp has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

