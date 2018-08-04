Bessemer Group Inc. Has $600,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,373,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,283,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $92.05 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

