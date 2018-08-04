Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,163 Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,041,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $8,673,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.09 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

