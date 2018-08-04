BenjiRolls (BENJI) Market Capitalization Tops $47,191.00

BenjiRolls (CURRENCY:BENJI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One BenjiRolls coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. BenjiRolls has a total market cap of $47,191.00 and $0.00 worth of BenjiRolls was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BenjiRolls has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.01045209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003930 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004959 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015753 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014757 BTC.

BENJI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2016. BenjiRolls’ total supply is 20,276,099 coins. BenjiRolls’ official website is benjirolls.cf . BenjiRolls’ official Twitter account is @BenjiRolls and its Facebook page is accessible here

BenjiRolls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BenjiRolls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BenjiRolls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BenjiRolls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

