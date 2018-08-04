Benefitfocus (BNFT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Benefitfocus to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on Benefitfocus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price objective on Benefitfocus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.28. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $82,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Benefitfocus by 79.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 31.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,310,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,378,000 after purchasing an additional 557,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at about $7,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

