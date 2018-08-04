Bel Fuse, Inc. Class A (BELFA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bel Fuse, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:BELFA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse, Inc. Class A had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.

BELFA opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $241.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.87. Bel Fuse, Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bel Fuse, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

