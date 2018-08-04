Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Issues Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group opened at $7.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $171.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Mark S. Fowler sold 5,505 shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $59,343.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,199 shares in the company, valued at $368,665.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Bordes sold 439,425 shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $3,097,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,399,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,264. Corporate insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

