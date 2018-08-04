Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,640 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Hill Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.