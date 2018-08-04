BCE (BCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. BCE updated its FY18 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 582,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,210. BCE has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.34.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

