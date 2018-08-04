BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 9.32%. equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 45.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCB Bancorp

