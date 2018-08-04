BB&T Corp Trims Stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

BB&T Corp trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,931 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $244,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INGR opened at $98.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Ingredion news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,132,937.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 252,255 shares in the company, valued at $28,083,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Vertical Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

