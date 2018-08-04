BB&T Corp Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

BB&T Corp decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,680 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 73,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 54.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 23,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 84,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 33.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 571,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 142,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $132,267.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,658.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 45,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $1,501,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 612,264 shares of company stock valued at $19,079,432. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.68.

Corning opened at $32.84 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

