BB&T Corp Purchases 2,626 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (PUK)

BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public opened at $45.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Prudential Public Limited has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $55.36. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

