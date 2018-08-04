Bayer (BAYN) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAYN. Deutsche Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €118.29 ($139.16).

Shares of Bayer opened at €95.28 ($112.09) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

