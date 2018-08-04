Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.85

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 1410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Sidoti upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $260.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State Corp acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

