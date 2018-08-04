Basic Attention Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.58 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, Kyber Network and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $268.23 million and $3.58 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003471 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00383253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00189771 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000208 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Liqui, IDEX, Huobi, Livecoin, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, DDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Koinex, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Binance, Bittrex, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, Upbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.