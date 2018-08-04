Basf (BAS) Given a €101.00 Price Target at Barclays

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €101.00 ($118.82) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($106.00) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. HSBC set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.25 ($114.42).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at €80.03 ($94.15) on Thursday. Basf has a 1-year low of €78.97 ($92.91) and a 1-year high of €98.70 ($116.12).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.