Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lawson Products (LAWS)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAWS. ValuEngine upgraded Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

LAWS traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. 21,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.74. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 1,634.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.