Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Carriage Services (CSV)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Carriage Services opened at $23.49 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark R. Bruce sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $391,107.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

