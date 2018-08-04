Barclays Cuts AerCap (AER) Price Target to $69.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

AerCap opened at $57.46 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. AerCap has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. AerCap had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 366,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 290,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AerCap by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,913,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,926,000 after buying an additional 242,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after buying an additional 242,529 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AerCap by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 184,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

