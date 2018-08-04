Barclays Boosts Eaton (ETN) Price Target to $77.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price upped by Barclays from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ETN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eaton from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.28.

Shares of Eaton traded up $0.40, hitting $81.57, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $786,011.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $454,269.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,069,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27,710.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,434,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 123.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,050,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,033 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 64.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,774,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,852,000 after purchasing an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 209.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 997,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 674,949 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

