Barclays Boosts Black Knight (BKI) Price Target to $56.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Black Knight to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Black Knight to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Knight Equity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Black Knight from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.21 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 22.67%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,729,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

