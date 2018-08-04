Barclays Analysts Give Vivendi (VIV) a €23.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.07 ($28.32).

EPA:VIV opened at €21.72 ($25.55) on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

