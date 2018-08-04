Barbara B. Hulit Sells 15,000 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV) Stock

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,234,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FTV opened at $81.21 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 126,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortive by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. Saya Management LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 315,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.