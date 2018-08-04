Baozun Inc (BZUN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Baozun were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 2,531.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 85.9% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun opened at $54.81 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Baozun Inc has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.09 and a beta of 3.87.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Baozun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

