Bank of Montreal Can Invests $6.09 Million in Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Stock

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAB. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 1,396.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom Inc. Class B alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Viacom, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.04.

About Viacom, Inc. Class B

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.