Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.71 Million Position in Gartner Inc (IT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $230,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 36.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.9% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 55,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 21.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 45,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Gartner to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $474,904.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,943,685 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner opened at $138.20 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $142.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.98 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

