Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.49 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of TTM Technologies worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,333,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 59,936 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $156,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $25,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,175 shares of company stock worth $229,114 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $716.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.97 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

