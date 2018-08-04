Bank of America Raises Ralph Lauren (RL) Price Target to $117.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.13.

Ralph Lauren traded down $0.14, hitting $130.36, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,056,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

In related news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $252,146.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 498.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 118.2% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

