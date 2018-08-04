Bank of America Raises DexCom (DXCM) Price Target to $127.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $106.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DXCM. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, April 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.97.

Shares of DexCom opened at $123.33 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -212.64 and a beta of 0.05. DexCom has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. research analysts expect that DexCom will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $497,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 17,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $1,454,960.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,932,994.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,732 shares of company stock valued at $20,768,925 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

