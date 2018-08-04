Bank of America Lowers Venator Materials (VNTR) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

VNTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of Venator Materials opened at $13.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Venator Materials had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. Venator Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth $36,581,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 103.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 80.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,831,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 817,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 805,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth $12,394,000. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

