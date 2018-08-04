Bank of America Increases ONEOK (OKE) Price Target to $71.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

ONEOK opened at $67.51 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 16.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 531,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after buying an additional 75,013 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in ONEOK by 119.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 12.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 717,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in ONEOK by 754.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 155,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 137,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

