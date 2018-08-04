Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Bandwidth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

In related news, insider John C. Murdock sold 47,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,893,859.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carmichael Bandwidth Llc sold 593,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $22,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 801,262 shares of company stock valued at $30,922,521 in the last ninety days. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $262,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $263,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $269,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $681,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.05. 29,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,919. The firm has a market cap of $697.26 million and a PE ratio of 79.69. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 9.58%. equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

