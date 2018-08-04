Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.07

Media headlines about Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 47.1169161835742 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr traded up $0.36, reaching $24.11, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,461. The stock has a market cap of $936.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.51. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 7.39%. equities research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s payout ratio is presently 74.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

