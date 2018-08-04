Bainco International Investors Purchases Shares of 73,072 Celgene Co. (CELG)

Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Celgene during the first quarter worth $124,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celgene during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celgene from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Alles acquired 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,472,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene opened at $90.44 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

