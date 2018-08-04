Baidu (BIDU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.32.

Baidu traded up $5.19, reaching $235.65, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 5,832,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,324. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Baidu has a one year low of $207.74 and a one year high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

