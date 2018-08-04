B. Riley Lowers Intevac (IVAC) Price Target to $5.00

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IVAC. TheStreet cut Intevac from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Benchmark raised Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Intevac from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intevac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,605. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 14.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 195,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 145.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 129,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 76,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.