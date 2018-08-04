Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $132,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,459,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 158,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 119,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 91,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

