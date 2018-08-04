Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.
Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.
In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $132,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,459,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 158,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 119,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 91,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.
