Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.
NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,383. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $718.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $132,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.
