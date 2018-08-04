Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,383. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $718.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $132,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

