Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,383. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $132,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.