Aviva PLC Reduces Position in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,146 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.25% of SL Green Realty worth $21,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “$100.62” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.23.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,503,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $89.46 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.813 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet.

