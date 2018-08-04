Aviva PLC Has $20.53 Million Holdings in Humana Inc (HUM)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 2,984.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Humana by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.58.

In related news, insider Jody L. Bilney sold 27,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $8,415,698.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,176.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.91, for a total transaction of $1,816,292.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,524,631.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,784 shares of company stock worth $25,953,862. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Humana opened at $324.11 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humana Inc has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $327.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

