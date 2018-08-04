Avalon Advisors LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Avalon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,322,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,871,000 after buying an additional 2,714,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,042,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,096,000 after buying an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,321,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,157,000 after acquiring an additional 347,642 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,231,000 after acquiring an additional 220,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,944,000 after acquiring an additional 281,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn F. Tilton bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 211.78%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

