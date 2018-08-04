Authorship Market Capitalization Hits $283,313.00 (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Authorship has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. Authorship has a market capitalization of $283,313.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Authorship token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Authorship

Authorship was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com . Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

