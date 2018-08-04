Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Audentes Therapeutics traded down $2.81, reaching $37.26, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 380,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,353. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.95. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. sell-side analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 26,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,077,385.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,939.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,794 shares of company stock worth $6,960,349 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

