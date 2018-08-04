AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 268,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.80 to $31.17 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,042.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

